Deadly Crash on Monday Evening Just North of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 4)–A deadly crash Monday evening north of Lincoln at 27th and Arbor Road.
Witnesses told Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies a speeding SUV ran a stop sign, hit a berm and launched the vehicle into a bean field. A male driver died. he as the only one inside the wreckage and he was not wearing a seat belt.
It’s not known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. More information may come at Tuesday morning’s media briefing.