Deadly Crash Monday Afternoon North of Milford

MILFORD–(KFOR Nov. 28)–The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon north of Milford.

The preliminary investigation shows a van was exiting off of westbound Interstate 80 at the Milford interchange, when it failed to yield for oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound pickup truck. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pickup driver was treated and released.

No identification of the victim has been released.