104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Deadly Crash in Ashland From Early Sunday Morning Under Investigation

November 20, 2023 8:40AM CST
Share
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office badge. (Courtesy of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHLAND–(KFOR Nov. 20)–A pursuit in Ashland early Sunday morning turned deadly.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were pursuing a vehicle that crashed, after leaving a street and hit a tree. The driver, 29-year-old Tyler Persons of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene and he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to investigate the crash scene and Ashland Police are handling the death investigation. There will be a grand jury investigation, too, and family members of Persons have been notified of his death.

What led to the pursuit hasn’t been determined.

Blaze Events