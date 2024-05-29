Deadly Crash Early Wednesday Afternoon West of Lincoln

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–One person is dead and another is in a Lincoln hospital in critical but stable condition after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon at SW 84th and West “A” Street, which is between Emerald and Denton in western Lancaster County.

Sheriff’s Captain John Vik tells KFOR News the crash happened just south of the intersection.

“There was a vehicle that was exiting from private driveway along Southwest 84th Street and another vehicle was traveling south on Southwest 84th. Those two vehicles collided on the roadway,” Captain Vik said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle pulling out remains in the hospital. The names of the people involved have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.