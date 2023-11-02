Deadly Crash Claims Schuyler Man’s Life

CEDAR BLUFFS—(KFOR Nov. 2)—A 76-year-old Schuyler man died in a crash Wednesday in northern Saunders County.

According to a release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office sent to KFOR News, deputies responded to the scene of a single vehicle injury accident on Highway 105 west of County Road 22, about five miles west of Cedar Bluffs.

The preliminary accident investigation indicates that a 2016 Mack truck that was driven by Jim D. Horn was eastbound on Hwy 105 when it left the roadway to the right, over-corrected and flipped, ending up in the north ditch. Horn was transported by Cedar Bluffs EMS to Methodist Fremont Health and later air lifted to UNMC in Omaha where he was pronounced deceased.

Family members of Horn have been notified.