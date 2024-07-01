Deadline to Register for Cornhusker State Games is Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–The final deadline to register for most sports in the 2024 Cornhusker State Games is Tuesday.

There are more than 7,000 people already registered for the games, which are held from July 12 to July 21. The games will take place in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, North Platte and surrounding communities. Opening Night festivities for the Games are set for July 11, at 7 p.m. in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Details are at cornhuskerstategames.com.