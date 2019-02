A bad smell was coming from an apartment in the 28th and F Street neighborhood. Neighbors called the landlord who called Animal Control. Turns out, two adult Husky dogs were dead inside the apartment. Animal Control says they didn’t starve, but has taken the animals to the UNL Vet Diagnostic Center to determine a cause of death. Our partner, 10/11 NOW, reports Animal Control knows who rented the apartment, but aren’t sure if they are the owner of the dogs.