DEA, State Patrol Join Lincoln And Omaha Police Warning Over Tainted Drugs
Omaha, NE (August 17, 2021) Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, Lincoln Police Department (LPD), Omaha Police Department (OPD) and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are alerting the public to an increase in overdose deaths that began August 10, from fentanyl-laced drugs. No less than eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have been reported between the two cities over the course of a six day span.
A majority of the recent overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involved cocaine laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of fentanyl is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt. Investigators in Lincoln and Omaha are seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine and also in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name brand pharmaceuticals.
4 more drug overdoses Monday night. Police officers found 3 people overdosing in an apartment in the 3200 block of North 3rd Street. A 4th person was found passed out a few block away. All are recovering. Police Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS narcotics investigators hope to track down the source of the fentenyl-laced cocaine and make arrests soon.
One additional update Tuesday: The 28 year old man found passed out on the sidewalk at 27th and P has died.
Nebraska state statute provides exceptions from criminal liability for a person who requests emergency medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of a drug overdose.
