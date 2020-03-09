Daylight Savings. More like Daylight ROBBERY!
I don’t mean to be a Debbie-downer, but this whole daylight savings time situation is not cool.
Do I appreciate an extra hour of sleep in the fall? Yes.
Do I get confused EVERY year about the distinction between Fall Back/Spring Forward? YES.
Does it seem like it’s even necessary anymore now that farmer’s have enough technology and information to utilize the growing daylight? NO.
Do we have bigger things to worry about like elections or coronavirus or registering for free tickets to sold out concerts like Theory of a Deadman w/ 10 years? OK YES.
I’ll shut up, but waking up this morning not only an HOUR EARLIER but also on a rainy day where the extra hour of sunlight couldn’t even be appreciated was pretty lame and I am not. here. for. it.