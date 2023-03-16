David Ellefson’s band Dieth announces debut album, ﻿’To Hell and Back’

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has announced the debut album with his new band, Dieth.

The record is titled To Hell and Back and will arrive June 2. You can listen to the To Hell and Back title track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with Ellefson, Dieth includes guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda and drummer Michał Łysejko, formerly of the bands Entombed A.D. and Decapitated, respectively.

“This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together,” says Ellefson. “We’re looking forward to unleashing the fury!”

To Hell and Back also includes the previously released single “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents.” Here’s the track list:

“To Hell and Back”

“Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!”

“Wicked Disdain”

“Free Us All”

“Heavy Is the Crown”

“Walk With Me Forever”

“Dead Inside”

“The Mark of Cain”

“In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents”

“Severance”

