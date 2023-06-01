David Draiman’s removed tumor was benign: “THANK GOD!!!!”

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has shared some good news after he had a tumor removed from his arm.

In a tweet Wednesday, the “Down with the Sickness” rocker reveals that the tumor was benign.

“THANK GOD!!!!” Draiman writes. “I may be performing with a sling for a while…but we’re coming for you Europe, USA, and the rest of the world.”

Draiman announced earlier this week that he recently had the tumor removed from his right radius, a bone in your forearm.

“It had been keeping me up nights,” Draiman wrote. “Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

Disturbed launches an international tour June 7 in Austria. The outing will come to the U.S. in July.

