David Bowie Spacesuit

NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie

A massive music memorabilia sale is being held by Propstore Auction in November. A very cool David Bowie piece will be on the auction. The spacesuit David Bowie wore in the 1980 video for Ashes to Ashes. The suit is estimated to sell for up to $92,000.

The November auction will also include a Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar used by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, a Rihanna-worn top, and a pair of boots worn by Mel B of the Spice Girls.

Bids can be made online, in-person, or over the phone.

Check out propstore for info