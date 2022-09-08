David Bowie auction

NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie

I never got to see David Bowie live. He probably played around us but I don’t think I was aware of him until the 80’s with the release of “Let’s Dance.” David had been at it since 1967 so I was certainly late to the party.

The latest auction will feature a handwritten copy of “Starman” which is expected to go for high dollars. I found it most interesting that the same person has owned the lyric page since the 80’s.

Get more from musictimes.com