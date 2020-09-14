Dave Mustaine Rust In Peace Book Review
As mentioned in a previous blog, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth was set to drop a book on the release of the “Rust in peace” album. The book is now out in stores. I picked it up on a Saturday afternoon, read over half of it Saturday night and finished it on Sunday. I knew that Dave and David Ellifson had issues with drugs, but didn’t realize to what extent. The use of Cocaine and Heroin was incredible before and during the writing and recording of the album. Eventually they were both able to kill the demons, but it almost cost them a friendship and a band. The line up for this album and the next few were by far my favorite. Nick Menza absolutely killed it on drums playing some of the most memorable beats on any of the Megadth albums. Marty Friedman and Dave Mustaine’s guitar work and timing signatures were mind blowing. No other band in that league had time signatures that could match anything this album brought. This album was a milestone release for not only Megadeth, but for any other bands trying to keep up in the Thrash Metal club. I’ve read a lot of band/musician biographies. This book was one I just couldn’t put down. IF you’re a fan of Megadeth or Thrash Metal grab a copy. You won’t be disappointed.