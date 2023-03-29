Dave Lombardo shares new solo single, “Separation from the Sacred”

Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has shared a new solo single called “Separation from the Sacred.”

The track will appear on Lombardo’s upcoming debut solo album, Rites of Percussion, due out May 5. The record also includes the previously released song “Journey of the Host.”

“I have had ideas that I’ve recorded on cassette over the years, but [Faith No More‘s Mike] Patton kept insisting that I had to do a ‘drum album,’” Lombadro said of the project. “So, the idea behind the album is years in the making.”

You can listen to “Separation from the Sacred” now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, Lombardo is also playing with the new Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard, which just dropped their debut single last week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.