Dave Landis Resigns

(KFOR NEWS May 16, 2019) The City’s Urban Development Director has resigned. Dave Landis was ticketed Friday near 8th and J streets for urinating in public. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 12th. Mayor Beutler issued an immediate statement Wednesday, quote, “Despite this recent lapse in judgment, I did not want to accept Dave’s resignation, but at his insistence, I will reluctantly respect his choice and accept his resignation,” end quote. Landis has worked for the City of Lincoln since 2007. He served 28 years in the Nebraska Legislature.

