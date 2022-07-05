Dave has a new guitar

Dave Mustaine has teamed with Gibson for a new guitar. The limited edition Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust In Peace, which is named after Megadeth’s Rust In Peace album, features a Tune-O-Matic bridge, a Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set, two-tone diamond inlays and a mahogany neck, according to Gibson officials. The guitar, which has an “Alien Tech Green finish,” even comes with a Rust In Peace-themed hardshell case and a Dave Mustaine signature guitar strap, the manufacturer says.
Save your money as the guitar is priced about $3,000.
Have a look