Daughtry & Lzzy Hale premiere video for collaborative “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” cover

Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have premiered the video for their collaborative cover of Journey‘s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

The clip finds Chris Daughtry and the Halestorm frontwoman singing side-by-side in a neon-lit room, cut with footage of them recording the song in the studio.

“This was an unexpected video in a lot of ways,” Daughtry shares. “I don’t think either of us, Lzzy or myself, were actually ‘dressed’ for a video shoot. We were basically just trying to get some b-roll to capture the studio experience of recording this track.”

“But when we got the footage back, it was like, ‘Well … This looks way cooler than I expected, so … I guess we have a music video now?’” he continues. “It was the most low-key, low-pressure video I’ve ever done.”

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Daughtry and Hale first premiered the cover in January on the 40th anniversary of the original song’s 1983 single release. It currently sits in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

