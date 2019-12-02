Date Set For Open House On West “O” St. Project

The public is invited to attend a open house for the West “O” Streetscape Enhancement Project from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 5, at the headquarters of Community Action Partnership at 210 “O” Street. A presentation about the proposed design concepts will begin at 5 p.m.
The project would provide aesthetic and functional improvements on West “O” Street between the Harris Overpass and Northwest 56th Street. Proposed improvements may include street trees and other landscaping, gateway and monumentation elements, public art, sidewalk and trail connections, public transit facilities, crosswalks, site furnishings, and banners or other branding enhancements. The project goal is to stimulate private reinvestment along what is considered a key entryway corridor to Downtown Lincoln.
Participants will have the opportunity to study the proposed master plan and design concepts, provide feedback, and learn more about the project schedule.
