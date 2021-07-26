Danzig Spagetti?

Two things that typically do not go together. Glenn Danzig and Vampire Spaghetti Westerns. Danizg’s film tribute to his love for both spaghetti westerns and vampire films is set to be released in theaters August 27. The movie titled ‘Death Rider in the House of Vampires,’ is the followup to the 2019 directorial debut ‘Verotika.’
In a December of 2019 interview Glenn stated that all the characters have traditional vampire names and traditional western names with plenty of guest cameos.
