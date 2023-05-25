Danzig announces US tour celebrating 35th anniversary of debut album

Danzig has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

The outing, during which Glenn Danzig and company will perform the 1988 record in full, begins August 25 in Las Vegas and concludes September 17 in Chicago.

“These will be the Only DANZIG Shows for the [foreseeable] future,” the group’s Facebook warns. “Do not miss this opportunity to see these rare DANZIG Performances.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

The album Danzig features the original release of the song “Mother,” though the track didn’t become a hit until it was reissued in the ’90s.

