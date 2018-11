You are welcome… you’re welcome for this wonderful, beautiful NEW addition to the Holiday week, which is maybe one of my favorites in existence.

Introducing… DANKSGIVING!

It’s the day you go into your fridge and pull out ALL of those delicious Turkey-time leftovers. Put ’em in a bowl (don’t mix the potatoes with cherry pie or anything, we’re not effin’ savages) and you eat it. And it is, indeed, DANK.