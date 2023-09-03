Damage to Windstream Data Facility Causes 911 Outage in Lincoln and Lancaster County

LINCOLN—(KFOR Sept. 2)—There has been a disruption of service at 911 centers in southeast Nebraska following a fire at a Windstream Data Center in Lincoln.

A news release from the Nebraska Public Service Commission says 911 emergency services in the following counties Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage,

Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward,

Thayer, and York Counties may be impacted.

If your county is impacted by the disruption in service, you should follow instructions from your

local 911 center for alternative methods to reach 911. Numbers provided should only be used in

the event of an emergency.

Windstream crews are working to bring the system back online. Questions reference the incident should be directed to Windstream at 501-580-4759.