Damage from April 26 Tornado Prompts Employee Layoffs at Garner Industries

A before and after photo of Garner Industries, which was heavily damaged in the April 26, 2024 EF3 tornado. (Courtesy of Garner Industries).

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Ten days after an EF3 tornado ripped apart their building, officials at Garner Industries between Lincoln and Waverly announced Monday they are laying off 62 employees.

The 115,000 square-foot building off of 98th and Highway 6 is beyond repair and the company has given notice in accordance with the Federal Workers’ Adjustment and Retraining Act, according to a release from Garner Industries to KFOR News on Monday morning.

“We’ve worked hard to find a path to move forward,” Garner CEO and president Scott McLain said. “These layoffs are necessary for us to stay in business. This is an extremely difficult situation. These people are like family.”

Compensation and health benefits are being provided to employees that have been laid off. The company has also organized community support, medical and mental health assistance, along with new employment recruiting opportunities.

Production, engineering, warehousing, inventory and office space in the building were all affected by the storm. Machine tool, molding and automation equipment were destroyed, Garner officials said.

Company leaders are working on relocating Garner’s BinMaster product line to another location in Lincoln. BinMaster is a sensor and software company that provides level controls for measuring bulk solids and liquids for silos, tanks and bins. About 70 employees will continue to work by the BinMaster operation, the news release said.

Authorities shortly after the storm said the tornado left three people with minor injuries, after it hit the facility. No deaths were reported.