Crobot goes hunting for Bigfoot with new song, “Nothing”

Crobot has premiered a new song called “Nothing,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Obsidian.

The tune is accompanied by a video that follows the “Low Life” rockers as they try to find the legendary Bigfoot.

“If you’re into monster riffs, mythical legends, and rock that punches you in the gut, this one’s for you!” Crobot declares. “Join Crobot and Bigfoot on a journey that combines thunderous licks and a larger-than-life story.”

You can watch the “Nothing” video streaming on YouTube.

Obsidian will be released Sept. 13. Crobot will launch a U.S. tour in September.

