Critics Call Nebraska Colleges’ Diversity Offices ‘Unnecessary’

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska universities are following a national trend in hiring diversity leaders, but many critics are calling diversity offices wasteful and unnecessary.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to hire its first vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion soon. The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha are partnering to hire an assistant vice chancellor for inclusion next year.

Creighton University hired its first vice provost for institutional diversity and inclusion this year.

Many higher education leaders view diversity positions as a natural response to growing minority enrollments and the feeling of isolation expressed by some minority students. But critics see the roles as an expensive homage to political correctness.

Sen. Steve Erdman and Sen. Mike Groene say diversity offices are unnecessary budget burdens.