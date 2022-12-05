Critical Injuries to One Driver in a Two Vehicle Crash In Southeast Lincoln From Friday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–A 24-year-old woman remains in a Lincoln hospital, after she and a passenger were involved in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in southeast Lincoln.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday morning said that officers were called to 84th and Nebraska Parkway, where a northbound vehicle driven by the victim was turning to head westbound on Nebraska Parkway when a southbound car driven by 31-year-old Reuben Linton hit them in the middle of the intersection. The victim remains in critical condition, as of Monday morning. Her 23-year-old passenger was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Linton was arrested for DUI and driving during suspension. Sgt. Vollmer says Linton’s blood-alcohol content was tested at .160.

The investigation is still ongoing.