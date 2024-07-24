CRIME STOPPERS: Weekend Trespassing Cases Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police focuses on a couple of trespassing reports from this past weekend.

According to LPD forensics technician Becky Keller, the first case last Saturday happened in the area of 40th and Sumner, where neighbors having a garage sale saw some suspicious activity at a home across the street, where the people living there were out of town. A truck pulled up with black male and white male inside.

Keller says the white male hopped the fence coming out of the backyard of the house and the truck drove off.

In the other case reported on Sunday, someone reported seeing an unknown person walking through her backyard near 29th and Merrill, also trying to get into a vehicle parked in the driveway and a neighbor’s vehicle, too.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit www.lincolncrimestoppers.com.