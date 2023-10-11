CRIME STOPPERS REPORT: Two Theft Cases Involve Money Stolen From a Vehicle, Safe

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–This week’s Crime Stoppers report focuses on a couple of burglaries in the past two to three weeks in southwest and northwest areas of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday there was a larceny from auto on September 30 in the area of South Coddington and West “A” Street, where three people were caught on camera and two of them managed to find their way into a car that was thought to have been locked. Keller says the owner thought the vehicle was locked but later found out that one of the locks wasn’t operating properly. She says the victim left his wallet in the glove box that had $3,000 cash he had saved up and on hand to buy a dirt bike.

The wallet was left, but the money was gone. Video of the break in is provided below by Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

In another case during the weekend of September 23 and 24th, a burglary at Sadoff Iron and Metal in the 4400 block of West Webster Street in the Air Park area. Keller says security video shows two people creeping around the building, then somehow got up on the building and cut through the roof. Both suspects got in also by cutting layer of drywall and drop down ceiling tiles.

Once inside, a safe was broken into and $6,000 was stolen. Damage to the building is around $14,000. Video below shows the burglary.

If you have information about these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit LincolnCrimeStoppers.com.