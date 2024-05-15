CRIME STOPPERS: Recent Larceny/Shoplift and Credit Card Fraud Cases are Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week takes a look at a larceny and shoplifting case from April 13 at the Super Target off of 40th and Yankee Hill Road.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says two suspects scoped out the fire exit in the back of the store before they used it to run out with three Dyson vacuums worth $2,000. The suspects took off in a gold or tan colored Lincoln Navigator (pictured above).