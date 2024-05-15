104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

CRIME STOPPERS: Recent Larceny/Shoplift and Credit Card Fraud Cases are Under Investigation

May 15, 2024 7:57AM CDT
Share
The suspect vehicle in an April 13, 2024 larceny and shoplifting case at the Super Target near 40th and Yankee Hill Road. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week takes a look at a larceny and shoplifting case from April 13 at the Super Target off of 40th and Yankee Hill Road.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says two suspects scoped out the fire exit in the back of the store before they used it to run out with three Dyson vacuums worth $2,000.  The suspects took off in a gold or tan colored Lincoln Navigator (pictured above).

Security video from the back of the Super Target store off of 40th and Yankee Hill Road showing two suspects taking off with more than $2,000 worth of vacuums. (Photo provided by Lincoln Police and Crime Stoppers)

In a separate case reported back on March 22, Keller says police are investigating a credit card fraud, where a card was stolen from Tabitha Health Care.  The card was cancelled quickly once it was missing, but Keller said someone make a quick charge of $2,200 at Riddle’s Jewelry in Gateway Mall.  Store officials say the suspect bought a 14 karat gold chain with the card.

A photo of the suspect making a purchase from Riddle Jewelry in Gateway Mall back on March 22, 2024. The suspect allegedly stole a credit card from Tabitha Health Services to make the purchase. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.

Blaze Events