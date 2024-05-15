CRIME STOPPERS: Recent Larceny/Shoplift and Credit Card Fraud Cases are Under Investigation
May 15, 2024 7:57AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week takes a look at a larceny and shoplifting case from April 13 at the Super Target off of 40th and Yankee Hill Road.
LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says two suspects scoped out the fire exit in the back of the store before they used it to run out with three Dyson vacuums worth $2,000. The suspects took off in a gold or tan colored Lincoln Navigator (pictured above).
In a separate case reported back on March 22, Keller says police are investigating a credit card fraud, where a card was stolen from Tabitha Health Care. The card was cancelled quickly once it was missing, but Keller said someone make a quick charge of $2,200 at Riddle’s Jewelry in Gateway Mall. Store officials say the suspect bought a 14 karat gold chain with the card.
If you have any information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.