CRIME STOPPERS: Package Theft, Shoplifting Cases Remain Unsolved

A still shot of the suspect in a Dec. 1, 2023 package theft from a front porch near 30th and "M" Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week goes back to late last year and earlier this year to help clear up a backlog of cases.

It was on Dec. 1, 2023 that police were called to a home in the area of 30th and “M” Street, where security video captures someone riding a bike up to a porch and took a package from Amazon. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says the package contained a “Where’s Waldo” book.

Then on Jan. 15, 2024, employees at the JC Penney inside Gateway Mall reported a suspect stuffing jeans and other items into a duffel bag and left the store without paying. Keller says the suspect left in a gold or tan-colored Lincoln Navigator. She adds they are also investigating a shoplifting case from a month or so ago where the suspect vehicle was also a gold or tan-colored Lincoln Navigator to see if both cases are related.

Keller says the Lincoln Navigator that was captured on camera at JC Penney had some driver side front-end damage.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit LincolnCrimeStoppers.com.