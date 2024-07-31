CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Searching for Suspect in Theft From Walgreens

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–This week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police features a case from May 31, where a man walked into the Walgreen’s at 70th and “O”, slipped a note to a pharmacy tech, demanding she provide him promethazine with codeine.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller says tech tried to tell him they don’t carry that medication, but the man said he knew it was in the back and remained persistent.

After the pharmacy tech walked away, the man jumped over the counter and grabbed several bottles of the drug and ran out the store. Keller says the suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years old, wearing black glasses, a green colored Air Jordan hoodie, and he had a tattoo on his neck.

If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.