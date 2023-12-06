CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Needs Your Help In School Vandalism and Theft Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–Crime Stoppers this week takes a look at a couple of cases over the past few weeks, including a vandalism and a theft.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller told KFOR’s Morning News about an incident from November 14, where the principal at Northeast High School reported what looked like a Molotov cocktail being thrown at the building that caused a small fire. Keller says fire investigators found a broken Starbucks glass bottle with what looked like some cloth sticking out from the top.

Keller says the bottle hit the brick and only burned the side of the building, not causing any further damage. Below are photos of the car at the time of the incident and what it may look like in daylight.

Keller also talked about a theft on October 20, the same time where a shooting happened outside of the Main Street Cafe near 13th and “O.” She says five females are seen on video hanging out, taking selfies but soon hid behind the bar once shots were heard.

The suspect in the black, white, and red jacket was seen on video taking the opportunity to take a cash box from the bar and all the money is now missing.

If you have any information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.