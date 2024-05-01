CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Looking for Suspects in Sex Offense, Hit and Run Cases

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says on April 14, a 16-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by an unknown man inside the Walmart near 85th and Fremont. Keller says the victim told police she was working at the store when the man approached her and asked her where he could find an item. The victim walked the man back to the aisle and during that time, he asked her personal questions and allegedly made sexual remarks about her appearance.

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week deals with a couple of recent cases, one involving a sex offense and the other a hit and run.

Keller says after the item was found, the victim apparently was groped several times by the man before she left and called police.

In another case, Lincoln Police are needing your help finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run on North 35th Street on UNL’s East Campus. Keller says back on March 20, a Star Tran bus drove by the suspect as his vehicle was disabled. Reviewing the video, police were able to get a closer look at the suspect. He was driving a Dodge Avenger and it may have some new damage to the vehicle.

If you have information on both of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.