CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Is Investigating Recent Auto Theft and Shoplifting Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Lincoln Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in tracking down potential suspects in a couple of cases.

Back on May 9, a Jeep Gladiator was stolen from the area of 1st and Denton Road, where a woman was seen on security video using the victim’s credit card that was left in the SUV. The suspect made a transaction at the Casey’s near 56th and Superior. The photos show the woman with a tattoo on the left chest area.

The Jeep was found a few days later, brought back to the same parking lot it was taken from, with the keys inside and doors left unlocked.

Meanwhile, this past Sunday, there was a reported shoplifting at the Scheel’s sporting goods store in SouthPointe Pavilions. Lincoln Police say three people came into the store, where a white male wearing a gray shirt picked up a gun holster, opens the package and conceals the holster in the front of his pants.

Investigators say the suspect grabbed another holster, while another man in a blue shirt did the same thing to conceal two more holsters. An underage female was standing by, possibly as a lookout. They left in a dark gray Toyota Tundra with Mississippi license plates. A run of the plates couldn’t connect investigators to the three suspects.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit Lincoln Crime Stoppers online.