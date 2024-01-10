CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Investigating Cases Involving a Vehicle Causing Problems and an Indecent Exposure

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Crime Stoppers this week looks at a case first reported Dec. 9, where Lincoln Police are looking for a 2015 or newer model Dodge Challenger that’s been causing problems on “O” Street.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says the car has unique black vinyl decals on the hood and trunk, similar to a thick racing stripe. It also has dark wheels and was last seen with no license plates. Whoever has been driving this car has been causing problems and fleeing from traffic stops along “O” Street.

Another case from Jan. 2, where Lincoln Police want you to be on the lookout for a man, who allegedly exposed himself to a massage therapist on January 2nd near 56th and Nebraska Parkway. Keller says the suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his late 20s, about 5-10 in height, who was driving a white Hyundai Elantra with a red wolf decal on both sides of the back wheel fender.

Keller says the victim reported the man had grabbed himself, as he stepped toward her. The woman ran to a bathroom for her safety until he left.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.