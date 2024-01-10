104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Investigating Cases Involving a Vehicle Causing Problems and an Indecent Exposure

January 10, 2024 10:52AM CST
Security photo of a newer-model Dodge Challenger that's been responsible for some incidents, including fleeing from traffic stops along "O" Street since Dec. 9, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Crime Stoppers this week looks at a case first reported Dec. 9, where Lincoln Police are looking for a 2015 or newer model Dodge Challenger that’s been causing problems on “O” Street.

Another side view of a suspected Dodge Challenger believed to be causing problems for Lincoln Police, including fleeing from traffic stops on “O” Street since Dec. 9, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says the car has unique black vinyl decals on the hood and trunk, similar to a thick racing stripe. It also has dark wheels and was last seen with no license plates. Whoever has been driving this car has been causing problems and fleeing from traffic stops along “O” Street.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security photo of the suspect vehicle in a Jan. 2, 2024 indecent exposure case near 56th and Nebraska Parkway. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Another case from Jan. 2, where Lincoln Police want you to be on the lookout for a man, who allegedly exposed himself to a massage therapist on January 2nd near 56th and Nebraska Parkway.  Keller says the suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his late 20s, about 5-10 in height, who was driving a white Hyundai Elantra with a red wolf decal on both sides of the back wheel fender.

 

 

 

 

This is the only security photo taken of a suspect in an indecent exposure case from Jan. 2, 2024 near 56th and Nebraska Parkway. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

 

Keller says the victim reported the man had grabbed himself, as he stepped toward her. The woman ran to a bathroom for her safety until he left.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.

