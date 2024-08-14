CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Investigating a Hit and Run and Bike Theft in July

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Crime Stoppers this week from Lincoln Police has a hit and run case from July 5, where a woman’s van was hit in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 14th and Superior.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says video shows the occupants of the van went inside the store to buy some items. About that time, a blue Ford Bronco SUV was seen backing out and hit the van. Keller says the Bronco possibly could have some bumper damage that may migrate towards the driver side on the rear bumper of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a burglary from July 9 in the area of 44th and “O” Street, where a $2,000 Canondale bike was stolen from a garage and later found behind a shed near 33rd and Vine. Keller says security video from a nearby home showed the person of interest dropping the bike off and later coming back for it. However, in that time it was ditched, the resident scooped it up and helped get it back to the rightful owner. It was mentioned in the police report the person of interest also saw the camera and knocked it off the mount it was on.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.