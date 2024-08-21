CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Continues Investigation into Bike Theft and Car Vandalism

A car parked in a garage at 9th and "Q" Street that had the back window shattered on Aug. 14, 2024. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 21)–A bike theft and vandalism to a car are two cases featured this week in our Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police.

In the first case from July 24, a bike was taken from the front porch of a home near 32nd and Randolph. Video shows a man tip-toeing up to the porch and later coming back a short time later with bolt cutters to cut the lock to the bike, described as a red Trek with a baby seat attached to the back.

Video of this incident is below.

In the second case from August 14, a woman had parked her car in her assigned residential spot in a garage off of 9th and “Q” Street. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller said when the woman returned to her car, the back window had been shattered out.

“We received video footage from the parking garage which showed a younger white male throwing a trash can down the parking garage ramp in a fit of rage, then walking over to the victim’s vehicle and smashing his elbow into her back window,” Keller said.

The male had a tattoo on his right thigh. Video of this incident is below.

If you have information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.