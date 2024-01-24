LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–Lincoln Police are asking you for help in working a couple of cases that happened at Southpointe Pavilions back in early November.

The first was a counterfeit $100 bill used to buy a movie ticket on November 2 at the Marcus Theatres. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says the man left without watching the movie and $92 in real cash in hand. The same thing happened at the Grand Theatre downtown and the Southpointe Cold Stone Creamery. The suspect has a tattoo on his left hand.

Then on November 4th, at the Scheel’s store, Keller said a man shoplifted over $700 of unpaid items. He walked in wearing a gray shirt and left wearing a beige Jordan hoodie, plus he’s suspected of concealing about $700 in unpaid items on his way out of the store.

Keller said the suspect was seen getting inside a Chevy Blazer while leaving the store. That SUV is registered to an owner in Eagle, but LPD has not been successful in tracking down the suspect.

If you have information about these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.