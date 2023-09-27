CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Continues Investigating August Burglary at Downtown Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–This week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police involves a burglary that happened at a downtown store in the early morning hours of August 18.

According to LPD Forensics Technician Becky Keller, a Volkswager Atlas SUV pulled up in the back of Exclusive Hype off of 16th and “O” Street, where three suspects are seen on camera trying to break in by using a strap on the back of the vehicle to pull the door open. Once that proved to be unsuccessful, they got into the building by breaking a window and stole $20,000 worth of shoes.

Keller says the thieves took only the left shoe to each pair, while the right shoes were stored in another room.

So far, no arrests but if you have information on this case, call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.