CRIME STOPPERS: Items Missing From North Lincoln Hotel, Jewelry Missing From Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Lincoln Police are working a couple of cases that are the subject of this week’s Crime Stoppers report, both of which are reported thefts and one that happened in the middle of the workday.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller told KFOR’s Morning News the first case happened Oct. 13, where several items were reported missing from the conference room of the Country Inn and Suites near 27th and I-80.

“Those items included nine heating and cooling units, two TV’s, a chest freezer, and a cart believed to be used to haul the items out,” Keller said.

Keller says security cameras captured this photo of one of the suspects and your help is needed to find out who may be responsible.

In another case on Oct. 6, someone stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the Zales store inside Gateway Mall. Keller says the suspect demanded the employee to open the jewelry cases.

“When the employee declined, the suspect told him multiple people were coming with guns,” according to Keller.

The suspect then went over to two different jewelry cases and smashed the glass to them with a hammer, grabbing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and running off with it.

If you recognize this person or the suspect in the theft case from Country Inn and Suites, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.