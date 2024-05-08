CRIME STOPPERS: Fraudulent Prescription and Attempted Robbery Being Investigated

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–Crime Stoppers from Lincoln Police this week looks into a drug investigation and an attempted robbery over the past month or so.

On March 29, someone dropped off a prescription at the CVS Pharmacy off of 56th and Nebraska Parkway, which led to staff members contacting the prescribing doctor. Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller said the doctor told CVS staffers he never filled the prescription. When the suspect returned to get the prescription, Keller said the woman was denied and left the store. The woman was wearing all-black clothing with silver high-heels. Keller said the woman also had tattoos on both collarbones and possibly one on her chest.

Meanwhile, on April 17, there was an attempted robbery at a home near 12th and “D” Street about 11pm. Keller said the victim arrived at a friend’s home after going to the gym. The victim said while he was parked and looking at his phone, a man jumped into his vehicle and told him he had a gun and to get out. The suspect then punched the victim in the head reportedly 20 times, causing abrasions to the forehead.

Keller said the suspect attempted to push the victim out of his vehicle but the victim fought back and was able to push the suspect out of his vehicle, then drive away to a safe area to call police. The suspect was described as an Asian male, 5’7″, possibly in his late 30s or early 40s.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.