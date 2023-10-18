Crime Stoppers Focuses On Assault and Theft Cases in August and September

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Crime Stoppers this week features an assault that happened on August 22 near 17th and “L” Street, where the victim and suspect exchanged words.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday the victim was punched in the face by another man.

“He had minor injuries. He was okay,” Keller said. “But he has some information about the guy, who believes goes by the nickname of ‘T.”

Keller says the suspect is described as having longer hair, possibly dreads, and a partially buzzed hairstyle. He also had tattoos on both arms.

Meanwhile, LPD is investigating theft at the Best Buy off of 70th and “O” from September 20th, where store officials say the suspect came into the store and stuffed 11 hard drives in his clothing before walking out. He walked out of the store and off camera so we weren’t able to locate a vehicle or any other identifying information.

If you have information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.