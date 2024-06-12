CRIME STOPPERS: Alcohol Taken Without Payment from Two Lincoln Stores

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Two thefts involving alcohol being taken from two retailers are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police.

The first case happened back on December 28, where a suspect was seen inside the Super Saver off of 48th and “O” Street concealing a bottle of vodka in the front of his pants. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says employees told the man to leave, he then caused an altercation with staff members in the front entry way. He was dropped off and picked up by someone driving a maroon-colored, older model Buick or similar sedan.

Most recently on May 24 at the Casey’s near 56th and Superior, a suspect walked into the store, took a couple of bottles of alcohol and left without paying for them, leaving in a black SUV. The suspect walked by a security camera, which captured a very distinct tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have information on any of these two cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit LincolnCrimeStoppers.com.