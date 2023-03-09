Crews Battled Wednesday Night Fire at South Omaha Warehouse

OMAHA–(KFOR Mar. 9)–A south Omaha building that was a warehouse for shopping carts caught on fire Wednesday night and kept Omaha Firefighters busy for hours.

According to Omaha Fire officials, crews saw flames shooting out and heavy smoke coming from the building near Highway 75 and “L” Street when they arrived at the scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire, since the investigation is in the early stages.

Some streets in the immediate area were still blocked off, at last check.