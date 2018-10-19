Several area fire departments, including Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were battling a large fire Friday morning at a home just outside of Lincoln.

It was around 7am the call came out to a home at 11300 South 1st Street, which is north of 1st of Saltillo Road and west of Highway 77. First arriving fire departments reported the fire fully involved what appears to be an outbuilding.

Many crews were still at the scene, as of 8am Friday, putting out any flare ups or hot spots.

No official reports of any injuries, but that is still under investigation. No word yet on what started the fire.

The post Crews Battle Large Fire In SW Lancaster County appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.