Crete Man Identified as Person Killed in Saturday Crash Near Martell

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–Deputies have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon in southwestern Lancaster County as 53-year-old Bradley Kreifels of Crete.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the victim’s wife, 53-year-old Lori Kreifels remains in a Lincoln hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. Both Bradley and Lori Kreifels were in their southbound pickup truck just north of SW 14th and Highway 33, northeast of Martell, when it was hit by a northbound SUV that had bounced into the southbound lane after hitting the back of a grain truck. Debris from that same SUV also hit a southbound Ford SUV behind the truck.

The driver of the northbound SUV, 39-year-old David Warren of Beatrice, was driving on a revoked license. Warren is in a Lincoln hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Eric Carmen of rural southwestern Lancaster County, was not hurt.