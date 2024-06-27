Creighton Volleyball Coach Bernthal Booth Signs Contract Extension

OMAHA–(KFOR/CU Athletics June 27)–Creighton University Volleyball head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has signed a long-term contract extension. Terms of the new contract will not be disclosed.

Booth, a Lincoln native, has led the Bluejay Volleyball program the past 21 seasons with 470 wins and 189 losses, while winning 11 regular-season conference titles (ten straight in the Big East), along with ten conference tournament championships (2012 Missouri Valley Conference and nine of the past ten Big East tournament crowns). Creighton has a 176-13 win-loss record against Big East opponents since joining the conference in 2014.

Booth has led Creighton to 13 NCAA Tournaments, including 12 in a row, and is a three-time National Coach of the Year. Booth is currently serving as President of the American Volleyball Coaches Association and one of 17 members of the AVCA Board of Directors.

Booth’s teams have won 17 AVCA Team Academic Awards and featured eight women who have combined to win 10 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America accolades.

“I’m honored to continue to be a part of one of the best Universities and Athletic Departments in the country,” said Booth. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work alongside my fantastic staff, and to help develop amazing young women who not only represent the University so well on the court, but also in the classroom. A sincere thank you to Marcus Blossom, Father Hendrickson, and the rest of the administration who have entrusted me to lead the Creighton Volleyball program into the future.”

Bernthal Booth was an all-state volleyball and tennis player at Lincoln East High School and later played college volleyball at Truman State.