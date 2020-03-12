Creighton Suspends In-Person Courses
(KFOR NEWS March 12, 2020) To ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the Creighton University community, and the broader Omaha community, Creighton has made the decision to suspend in-person courses during the week of March 15 in order to transition these courses to an online learning format.
Although currently there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at Creighton, we are taking steps to reduce the spread of this virus, while ensuring academic continuity for our students.
During this time, the Creighton campus will remain open, but we strongly encourage students who are home for spring break, and those who have traveled to other locations, to remain or return home and not return to campus until April 13. Students who cannot make arrangements to return home will be permitted to stay in the residence halls, but will be expected to practice social distancing, appropriate hand hygiene, and live by Creighton’s community standards.
Creighton will continue with most operations and services while in-person classes are being delivered online. Effective immediately, all public University events are canceled until the University resumes normal operations.
For now, the University plans to resume in-person classes April 13. We will confirm this date by no later than Monday, April 6. Information about the University response can be found at creighton.edu/covid-19.
