Have you watched the movie “M3GAN”? I have not. It def reminds me of Chuckie. The body count seems to be pretty close if nothing else. The movie may be getting a way “gorier” unrated version. The film’s writer, Akela Cooper, revealed the news saying the film originally had a “higher” body count.

She explained, “Yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point. I heard it is on the books.”

